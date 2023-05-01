Boston Family Office LLC Sells 2,585 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.71 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

