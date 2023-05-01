Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.14-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.79-$1.81 EPS.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of BXP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.36. 1,485,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,634. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67. Boston Properties has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $123.43.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 78.56%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.72.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,967,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,212,000 after purchasing an additional 69,040 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.