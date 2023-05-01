Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.76 billion-$14.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.55 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.48-$0.50 EPS.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,505,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,071,792. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.89.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 83.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

