Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BSX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.89.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $52.12 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $247,111.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.