Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.76 billion-$14.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.55 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.48-$0.50 EPS.

BSX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.12. 13,505,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,071,792. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.89.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $247,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,119.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 83.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

