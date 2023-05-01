BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 290,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BPT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.82. 96,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,573. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

