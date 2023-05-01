Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $10.01 Million Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,034 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $1,736,446.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,075,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $1,736,446.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,075,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,532 shares of company stock worth $17,217,762. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WESCO International Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Shares of WCC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,228. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.75.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

