Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $11.05 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

ARE stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.87. The company had a trading volume of 31,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,078. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.04 and a 200-day moving average of $143.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $114.94 and a one year high of $184.68.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

