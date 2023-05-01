Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 141,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,847,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Leidos as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Leidos by 29.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Leidos by 40.6% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 33,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.81. The company had a trading volume of 69,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,712. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.12.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

