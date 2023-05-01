Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,205 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $16,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 13.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

TWNK traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $26.15. 155,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,635. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

