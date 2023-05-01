Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,523 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $12,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.95. 32,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,422. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.09 and its 200 day moving average is $242.64.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.83.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

