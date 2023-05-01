Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 8,445 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $64.17. 410,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,120,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $277.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

