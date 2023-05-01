Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,481 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.38% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $19,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,578,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,698,000 after buying an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,367,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,636,000 after buying an additional 206,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of WWE stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,733. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average of $84.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.18. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWE. Benchmark cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.