Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the March 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.89. 22,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,585. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of 88.60 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 million. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 60,659 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $830,046.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 28,212 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at $817,806.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 110,777 shares of company stock worth $122,580 over the last 90 days. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

BLIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

