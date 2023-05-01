Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Up 8.7% in April

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Bright Scholar Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEDU traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 31,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070. Bright Scholar Education has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Scholar Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEDU. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates as a global premier education service company. The firm provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. It also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

