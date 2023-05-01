Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Reduced by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $66.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.72. The company has a market cap of $140.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

