Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 51job

51job reissued their maintains rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.56.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.7 %
NYSE BMY traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $68.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,006,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,522. The firm has a market cap of $144.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 136.1% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,456,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,925,000 after acquiring an additional 58,297 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $2,034,422,000,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
