Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.97-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.00.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.1 %

BRX traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.10. 1,828,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,311. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.12.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 79,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 191,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

