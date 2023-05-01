Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BR traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $144.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,263. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.49.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

