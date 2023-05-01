Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 711,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of Broadway Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 122,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,457. The firm has a market cap of $65.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.74. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

