Brokerages Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Target Price at $191.88

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

AYI stock opened at $157.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.58. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.49 and a 200-day moving average of $178.92.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $333,643.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.