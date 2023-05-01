Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Price Target at GBX 637.71

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 637.71 ($7.96).

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 500 ($6.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.24) to GBX 605 ($7.56) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at BP

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 60 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 532 ($6.64) per share, for a total transaction of £319.20 ($398.65). In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £319.20 ($398.65). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 557 ($6.96) per share, for a total transaction of £378.76 ($473.04). Insiders acquired 195 shares of company stock worth $106,378 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BP Stock Up 2.1 %

BP Increases Dividend

BP stock opened at GBX 534.40 ($6.67) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £94.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,858.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 359.20 ($4.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 570.57 ($7.13). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 530.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 499.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.15%. BP’s payout ratio is -18,181.82%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

