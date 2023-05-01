Brokerages Set Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Target Price at $40.67

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CATY. StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATY stock opened at $31.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sun bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

