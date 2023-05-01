Brokerages Set Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Target Price at $62.64

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.66.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($72.22) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth $25,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

NYSE CCEP opened at $64.47 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

