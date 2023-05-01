Brokerages Set First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) PT at $40.20

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $25.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.84. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.