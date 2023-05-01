Brokerages Set Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Target Price at GBX 339

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 339 ($4.23).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.37) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rotork to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.25) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.37) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital raised Rotork to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.12) to GBX 345 ($4.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 13,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.10), for a total transaction of £43,955.28 ($54,896.07). In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 13,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.10), for a total value of £43,955.28 ($54,896.07). Also, insider Karin Meurk-Harvey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of £5,980 ($7,468.47). Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

LON:ROR opened at GBX 327 ($4.08) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 306.77. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.20 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340.40 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,972.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. Rotork’s payout ratio is currently 6,363.64%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

