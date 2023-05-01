Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $20.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Bumble by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Bumble by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,123,000 after buying an additional 68,604 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

