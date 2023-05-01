Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.45

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.45 and last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 17445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($41.21) to GBX 3,060 ($38.22) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($28.10) to GBX 2,340 ($29.22) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.97) to GBX 2,850 ($35.59) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,841.67.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.