Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.42

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 205056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.50.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Burford Capital by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.