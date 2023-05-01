Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Up 19.9% in April

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,600 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 538,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Calibre Mining stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,559. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

