Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $23.34

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.34, but opened at $24.28. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 215 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $719.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.46. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. The company had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

