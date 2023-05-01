Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPT opened at $110.05 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

