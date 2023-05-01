Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Raised to C$51.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $27.72. 1,480,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,601. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 163.07, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00. Cameco has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $6,846,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 42.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 15,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cameco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,239,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,427,000 after purchasing an additional 180,065 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

