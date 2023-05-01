Canadian Utilities Limited (CU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.449 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

TSE:CU opened at C$39.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.69. The company has a market cap of C$7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$33.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.94.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3212405 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CU. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on Canadian Utilities and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.07.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.