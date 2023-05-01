Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,715,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Global Stock Performance

Shares of CBGL stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. 2,254,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,819. Cannabis Global has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Cannabis Global Company Profile

Cannabis Global, Inc operates as a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company that develops infusion and delivery technologies. It has a portfolio of intellectual property in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The firm markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel brand name.

