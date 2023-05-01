Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,715,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Global Stock Performance
Shares of CBGL stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. 2,254,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,819. Cannabis Global has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
Cannabis Global Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannabis Global (CBGL)
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
- Checkpoint Software Leads Cyber-Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.