Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Down 9.1%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 3,077,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,532,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $541.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

In related news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter worth $295,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cano Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,490,000 after acquiring an additional 841,251 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter worth $931,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter worth $515,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.