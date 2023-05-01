Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDLX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. 595,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455,833. The company has a market capitalization of $218.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.74. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 155.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 459,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 399,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $1,198,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,436,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 332,961 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the business of operating an advertising platform which includes online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications. It operates under the Cardlytics and Bridg Platforms. The Cardlytics Platform segment focuses on the United States and the United Kingdom, which represents proprietary advertising channels.

