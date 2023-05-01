Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Update

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 532,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 200,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,959. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.64. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 47.19% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 96.10%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

