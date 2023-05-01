Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 36,575 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 44,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 60,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 382,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,626. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $120.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.14. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 140.04% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. Analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Casa Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Northland Securities upgraded Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

