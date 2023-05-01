Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $2,611,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.82.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $218.40. 749,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,879. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

