CEEK VR One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.17 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $59.38 million and $8.17 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00027088 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019732 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018329 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001109 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,563.68 or 1.00143111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07576471 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,013,194.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

