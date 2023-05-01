Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. Acquires 6,500 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $15.31. 2,698,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,404,565. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $27.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

