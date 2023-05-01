Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex Stock Down 1.5 %

CETX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cemtrex ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($3.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($2.28). The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 28.74% and a negative return on equity of 77.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cemtrex will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

CETX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dawson James boosted their target price on Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cemtrex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.

