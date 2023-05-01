Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a focus stock rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.07.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$22.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$19.90 and a 52-week high of C$31.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.29.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.2532189 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,241,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.83 per share, with a total value of C$1,241,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 97,000 shares of company stock worth $2,309,090. Company insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

