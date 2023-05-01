Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens cut their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Centene Stock Up 0.6 %

CNC opened at $68.93 on Monday. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average is $75.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Centene by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Centene by 29.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 39.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Further Reading

