Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.
Several brokerages have commented on CNC. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens cut their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
Centene Stock Up 0.6 %
CNC opened at $68.93 on Monday. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average is $75.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Centene by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Centene by 29.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 39.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.
