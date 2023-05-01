Centene (NYSE:CNC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.12. Centene has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $713,235,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Centene by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,119,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,839,000 after purchasing an additional 332,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Centene by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,908,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,578,000 after acquiring an additional 179,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

