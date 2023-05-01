Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 295.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,223 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Century Communities worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,801 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 986,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 59,853 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 3.4% in the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 535,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 25.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 523,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after buying an additional 104,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Up 1.5 %

CCS opened at $67.34 on Monday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $67.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.