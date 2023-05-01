CGI Group (TSE:GIB) PT Raised to C$155.00

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$155.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CGI Group to C$150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on CGI Group from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on CGI Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on CGI Group from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.60 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.31 billion.

