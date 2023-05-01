CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$135.00 to C$150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CGI from C$133.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on CGI from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$153.44.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Price Performance

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$137.51 on Thursday. CGI has a 12-month low of C$95.45 and a 12-month high of C$138.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$128.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The stock has a market cap of C$28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.