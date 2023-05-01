Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Trading Down 3.1%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $126.06 and last traded at $128.96. 82,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 700,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTLS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.81.

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 220.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.82.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,970,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 671,103 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chart Industries by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,044,000 after purchasing an additional 628,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

